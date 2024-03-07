Why Pornhub is suing over new EU law

Pornhub and two other adult sites are challenging the European Union over the bloc’s move to impose age verification measures on users, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) came into effect last August, targeting very large online platforms that the bloc believes could pose a “systemic risk” to society.

The landmark content moderation law targets sites with over 45 million monthly users (about 10% of the EU’s population) that primarily rely on ad revenue, requiring them to protect minors from harmful content, including misinformation and graphic images.

Pornhub is arguing that its European traffic falls below the 45 million monthly user threshold that would make it obligatory for the site to put in place age verification measures, like showing ID cards.

The platforms covered by the DSA, which include Amazon and Facebook-owner Meta, are required to pay the EU a supervisory fee for assistance in moderation and face steep fines if they fail to comply with the legislation.

The lawsuits have fueled wider discussions on the extent of the new law and the EU’s fight to combat harmful digital content, which could have free speech implications beyond the EU’s borders.