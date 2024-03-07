Biden campaign calls new Trump PAC ad about his survival ‘sick and deranged’

U.S. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign responded Thursday to a controversial new ad from a super PAC supporting Donald Trump.

The Make America Great Again Inc. ad shows footage of Biden verbally and physically stumbling before asking: “If Biden wins, can he even survive until 2029?”

The Biden campaign called the ad, titled “Jugular,” a “sick and deranged stunt from a broke and struggling campaign that can’t defend Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, separate families, raise costs on the middle class, repeal health care, and sow chaos and division.”

“Trump tried this strategy four years ago and got his ass kicked by Joe Biden,” campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. “He should tune in tonight alongside tens of millions of Americans to see why President Biden will beat him again this November.”