Biden campaign calls new Trump PAC ad about his survival ‘sick and deranged’

U.S. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign responded Thursday to a controversial new ad from a super PAC supporting Donald Trump.
The Make America Great Again Inc. ad shows footage of Biden verbally and physically stumbling before asking: “If Biden wins, can he even survive until 2029?”
The Biden campaign called the ad, titled “Jugular,” a “sick and deranged stunt from a broke and struggling campaign that can’t defend Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, separate families, raise costs on the middle class, repeal health care, and sow chaos and division.”
“Trump tried this strategy four years ago and got his ass kicked by Joe Biden,” campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. “He should tune in tonight alongside tens of millions of Americans to see why President Biden will beat him again this November.”
Biden’s age — he would be 86 by the end of a second term — has been a key issue throughout his campaign. Trump, who would be 82 by the end of a second term, has largely avoided attacking Biden’s age directly, instead focusing on framing the president as “incompetent.”
The ad comes as Biden prepares for the State of the Union address, which he will deliver Thursday night. The speech bears greater importance than usual this year, as Biden allies hope for a display of strength and mental acuity and opponents look to seize on any missteps.
“He has to make the case it’s not about numerical age, it’s about the age of his ideas,” Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, told The Washington Post.