Who sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines? Maybe a pro-Ukrainian group, U.S. officials say

White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on the report, citing ongoing investigations by the governments of Germany, Sweden, and Denmark. “I’m just not going to get ahead of that investigative work," he told reporters on Tuesday.

While the U.S. intelligence review suggest the attacks may have been carried out by opponents of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, officials did not name any suspected groups.

The report follows months of finger pointing between nations as officials across Europe and North America speculated about who was to blame for the sabotage last September.

Last month, American journalist Seymour Hersh claimed, without clear evidence, in his newsletter, that the U.S. and Norway jointly ordered the attack. Russia has accused the U.K. and the U.S. of the attack, while others have speculated it may have been carried out by Russia itself, following sightings of Russian submarines in the area ahead of the incident.

Western officials have so far avoided assigning blame for the attack to any specific country or group.