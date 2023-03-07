Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate Turkish opposition parties have united behind to contest Erdogan?

Kilicdaroglu will be the face of a coalition of six Turkish opposition parties, who have banded together in the hopes of ending Erdogan’s two-decade rule.

A social democrat, Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the longtime leader of the Republican People’s Party, and previously ran the country’s Social Security Agency.

But he has faced some criticism from opponents who fear he lacks the charisma to beat Erdogan. During talks last week, Good Party leader Meral Aksener briefly split from the coalition, angry that neither Istanbul nor Ankara’s popular mayors were selected to stand for election instead. Aksener and her party rejoined the bloc after negotiating that the mayors would both run for a joint vice presidency.