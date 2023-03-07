Mitch McConnell agrees that Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 episode was offensive and misleading

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the U.S. Senate, said Tuesday that it was a mistake for Fox News' Tucker Carlson to air previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and depict it as a peaceful protest.

"It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that is completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks," McConnell told reporters.

He held up a copy of a letter written by Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, who slammed Carlson for showing an "offensive and misleading" depiction of what happened on Jan. 6.

McConnell said he wants to "associate myself entirely" with Manger's letter.