BBC shutters the BBC Singers, Britain's only professional chamber choir
The News
The BBC announced Tuesday that it is shutting down the BBC Singers, nearly 100 years after Britain's only full-time professional chamber choir was formed.
The broadcaster is also cutting a fifth of its paid orchestral posts as part of a larger shift in the strategy for its classical music program, according to a statement.
Step Back
The Singers are known for touring around the world and performing difficult classical works, often in partnership with the BBC's five orchestras. According to its website, the group has 21 singers, in addition to conductors and administrators.
They were formed in 1924 as the Wireless Chorus, and over the years have been named the BBC Chorus, the Variety Chorus, Theatre Chorus, and the Kentucky Minstrels. They finally settled on the BBC Singers in 1972.
The group also made annual appearances at the BBC Proms, the summer season of classical music concerts hosted by the BBC at Royal Albert Hall in London. They've also performed at large national events, including the funeral of Princess Diana.
Know More
The BBC said closing the BBC Singers was a "difficult decision" that will allow them to "invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK, working with a wide range of choral groups alongside launching a major choral development programme for new talent."
The company said that it was a time of "very real financial challenges across the orchestral and choral sectors."
One of the Singers' mezzo-sopranos, Eleanor Minney, said on Twitter that the news was "utterly devastating."
"I’m speechless and heartbroken," she wrote.