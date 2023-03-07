BBC shutters the BBC Singers, Britain's only professional chamber choir

The Singers are known for touring around the world and performing difficult classical works, often in partnership with the BBC's five orchestras. According to its website, the group has 21 singers, in addition to conductors and administrators.

They were formed in 1924 as the Wireless Chorus, and over the years have been named the BBC Chorus, the Variety Chorus, Theatre Chorus, and the Kentucky Minstrels. They finally settled on the BBC Singers in 1972.

The group also made annual appearances at the BBC Proms, the summer season of classical music concerts hosted by the BBC at Royal Albert Hall in London. They've also performed at large national events, including the funeral of Princess Diana.