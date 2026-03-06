Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Stakes rising in Middle East as war enters second week

Mar 6, 2026, 6:42am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Aftermath of a US-Israeli strike in Tehran.
Majid Khahi/ISNA/WANA via Reuters

The US said it would expand its aerial campaign against Iran, Israel stepped up strikes against Tehran, and the Islamic Republic attacked regional capitals — with little sign of respite in the week-long conflict.

Riyadh and Doha said they intercepted drones, Dubai residents received missile alerts on their phones, and hotels were targeted in Manama; Iran fired upon Israel, while Israeli forces hit Lebanon.

If anything, the multi-front conflict looked set to intensify, with Emirati officials reportedly mulling freezing billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets.

The fallout undermined Washington’s case that neutering Iran would promote stability, one analyst wrote in Foreign Affairs: “The outcome of this war will likely fall far short of these rosy expectations.”

Prashant Rao
AD