Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Skepticism over workable post-war plan in Middle East

Mar 6, 2026, 6:53am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Aftermath of a US and Israeli strike in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Iran and the US have made overtures to end their widening war, though officials are skeptical that either side is ready to seek peace.

Tehran has reportedly sought negotiations after the conflict erupted, although its leaders have publicly remained defiant.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to talks, but has since said that it is now “too late.”

Even the possibility of an imminent truce, though, highlights the need for a plan for the peace. Trump had suggested Iranians would overthrow their government, but lately hinted that regime moderates could take over.

US lawmakers have, however, expressed skepticism that there was a meaningful post-war plan.

Tom Chivers
AD