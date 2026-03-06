Skepticism over workable post-war plan in Middle East

Iran and the US have made overtures to end their widening war, though officials are skeptical that either side is ready to seek peace.

Tehran has reportedly sought negotiations after the conflict erupted, although its leaders have publicly remained defiant.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to talks, but has since said that it is now “too late.”

Even the possibility of an imminent truce, though, highlights the need for a plan for the peace. Trump had suggested Iranians would overthrow their government, but lately hinted that regime moderates could take over.

US lawmakers have, however, expressed skepticism that there was a meaningful post-war plan.