Exclusive / Republican-led committee ramps up its Epstein probe

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is up to something rarely seen on the Hill: It’s scrutinizing an administration from the same party.

Its vote to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi this week for its Jeffrey Epstein investigation follows an Epstein interview arranged with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced his own tough questions about his ties to the convicted sex offender.

“She’s in the batter’s box,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said of Bondi. “I’d say, let her hit.” Burchett and a handful of other Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to subpoena Bondi.

He sidestepped a question on whether Republicans had faith in her leadership but said it was “time to get some answers.”

Still, interest isn’t the same as results, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was skeptical that the Oversight panel would generate serious breakthroughs or illuminating disclosures.