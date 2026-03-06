Hasan Piker on streaming all day, his relationship with Zohran Mamdani, and the lefty media machine

Since he started broadcasting himself live from his room in 2018, Hasan Piker has become arguably the most influential leftist content creator in North America — at least, by his reckoning. His “parasocialist” fans, now in their mid-to-late-20s, still keep his hours-long daily Twitch stream running in the background of their lives.

“For a lot of people, they consume my content in the way our parents’ generation consumed AM radio — conservative talk radio,” he said on Semafor’s Mixed Signals podcast. “They just kind of have it on and throughout the day I just go through the news, piece by piece, with no repeats.”

That constant presence has made Piker’s livestream an enviable booking for political campaigns and elected politicians, as Piker’s own profile has skyrocketed. But Piker, a socialist, knows that newfound mainstream prominence means he has to be a little more careful with what he and his guests yak about on camera, especially as he pushes for tangible political change.

One example: Zohran Mamdani, who Piker supported vociferously during his successful bid for New York City mayor last year. During the campaign, Mamdani’s opponents emphasized what he and Piker had in common and played up Piker’s partisan commentary.

They “decided to be like, ’Hasan is this dangerous radical, and you’re associating with [him] — why won’t you denounce him?” Piker recalled. “I don’t even want there to be a conversation around stuff like that. I should never be the conversation.”

Piker also chatted with us about how he manages to stream so much and why there’s never been a better time to be a bigot on the internet. You can listen to the full interview of Mixed Signals from Semafor Media wherever you get your podcasts or watch it on YouTube.