Bulwark CEO wants to help Democrats ‘Eat’ MAGA

The founder of the Bulwark wants to help chart a path back to power for the Democratic party.

Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell confirmed to Semafor that she is publishing her debut book, “How to Eat an Elephant: One Voter at a Time,” a collection of focus group conversations with voters that she said will “draw on this unique experience to lay out a roadmap for how Democrats can beat the MAGA movement and reverse the country’s alarming slide into authoritarianism.”



The book, based on conversations with voters, lays out prescriptions for the party including “dominating the media narrative, building new communications infrastructure like the right has done for decades, and talking to voters like adults.” It won’t be easy: Despite recent Democratic victories in a series of off-year elections, the party’s overall brand remains stale and generally unpopular.

Since Trump’s return to power, the Bulwark has led a crop of other independent left-leaning media organizations in expanding its reach on YouTube. The company has explored partnerships with other similarly-oriented media companies, including Crooked Media, Semafor previously reported.