AI writes entire microbial genome

An AI wrote an entire microbial genome. The Evo2 model was trained on 9 trillion DNA letters much as other AIs train on internet text, and when given a chunk of a microbe’s genome, was able to create a plausible-looking version of the rest.

The researchers did not synthesize the resulting microbe, and it likely would not have lived if they had — DNA is less forgiving of errors than English text — but they did demonstrate significant control: In a separate experiment, Evo2 wrote DNA sequences that encoded Morse code messages in the shape of the chromosomes. Further advances are needed to create true AI-generated life, but “these AI models are the ‘ChatGPT moment’ for synthetic genomics,” one researcher told Nature.