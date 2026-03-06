Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

AI writes entire microbial genome

Mar 6, 2026, 6:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A biologist works on DNA from cancer tissue
Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

An AI wrote an entire microbial genome. The Evo2 model was trained on 9 trillion DNA letters much as other AIs train on internet text, and when given a chunk of a microbe’s genome, was able to create a plausible-looking version of the rest.

The researchers did not synthesize the resulting microbe, and it likely would not have lived if they had — DNA is less forgiving of errors than English text — but they did demonstrate significant control: In a separate experiment, Evo2 wrote DNA sequences that encoded Morse code messages in the shape of the chromosomes. Further advances are needed to create true AI-generated life, but “these AI models are the ‘ChatGPT moment’ for synthetic genomics,” one researcher told Nature.

Tom Chivers
AD