Exclusive / AI guardrails more popular than beating China, survey finds

Support for AI guardrails and protecting copyright are some of the most bipartisan issues in the US right now, according to a new survey shared exclusively with Semafor. They are more popular than believing it is important that America leads China in technology.

The Human Artistry Campaign, a coalition of creative organizations advocating for responsible AI use, commissioned the poll. It includes actors, musicians, writers, and others whose jobs — and art — is threatened by AI.

The results reveal a disconnect in how people in power have approached the AI race and how voters feel about it. Competition with China is one of the primary drivers — if not the top driver — of national AI policy in the US, and companies have advocated for minimal restrictions to build out their technologies.

“This is not an abstract concern,” the group wrote in its report. “It is a vote-moving issue, with intensity that cuts across ideology and demographics.”