Warren: Democrats should vote for short-term funding bill as government shutdown looms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Thursday that Democrats would vote for a short-term patch to keep the government open while Congress hashes out a longer-term funding deal.

“We need a short-term continuing resolution, maybe four weeks, in order to finish the budgeting process and get that done,” Warren told Semafor’s Burgess Everett in an interview. The current government funding is due to expire on March 14, meaning Congress has eight days to avoid a shutdown.

House Republican leaders have aimed to hold a vote on a “full year” continuing resolution, which would maintain current levels of funding for the military and non-defense agencies through Sept. 30 — Senate Democrats are not yet bought into the proposal, however.

Speaking at Semafor’s Tackling Washington’s Tax and Spend Priorities event in Washington, DC, Warren said that Democrats are not prepared to “write a blank check for Donald Trump to just have a big slush fund to do whatever he wants to do,” stressing that “a short-term CR, we can put our shoulder behind that and make that happen.”