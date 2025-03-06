Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US trade deficit hit record in January, as growth fears loom large

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Mar 6, 2025, 10:54am EST
businessNorth America
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland.
Carlos Barria//File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US trade deficit reached a record high in January, a sign that businesses were scrambling to secure goods from overseas before President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs went into effect.

The total value of imports to the country increased 10%, while exports only rose 1.2%, leaving a $131 billion trade gap.

Trump has pushed tariffs as a means of reducing America’s trade deficit, which he has repeatedly criticized as being fundamentally unfair to the US, arguing instead that import duties would push more Americans to buy more from domestic manufacturers, which would also benefit from the increased demand.

But while the Trump administration has positioned tariffs as central to American economic strength, markets are increasingly wary about their impact: Analysts are growing worried that growth is slowing down, and even that the US could soon be in a recession — fears that have driven stock indexes down in recent weeks.

AD

“One thing is essential for an economy and that’s confidence, which has taken a hit,” one investor told Reuters.

AD
AD