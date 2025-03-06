Trump planning to revoke legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians who fled to US: Report

The Trump administration is planning to roll back temporary legal protections for some 240,000 Ukrainian refugees, leaving them vulnerable to fast-track deportation, Reuters reported.

The move to revoke the temporary resident status of the Ukrainians who fled to the US following Russia’s full-scale invasion could be expected as soon as April, the outlet reported.

It comes amid a broader Trump administration crackdown which could see more than 1.8 million migrants allowed to enter the US on temporary humanitarian parole programs during the Biden administration lose their legal protections.

The US Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm the report to the news agency.