Trump gives major tariff reprieve to Mexico

US President Donald Trump on Thursday paused tariffs on most Mexican imports, a major reprieve to one of Washington’s top trading partners.

Trump said any goods and services from Mexico that come under the auspices of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which allows for free trade between the three countries, won’t face a 25% tariff until April 2.

“I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump said following a phone call with the Mexican leader.

The move is likely to buoy markets, which have slumped in recent days as the tariffs went into effect. Trump had already extended a reprieve to all auto imports from both Mexico and Canada, but it’s unclear whether Ottawa will also see greater relief: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated earlier Thursday that Trump was also weighing an exemption for Canadian goods under the USMCA.

Still, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Ottawa will “be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future.”