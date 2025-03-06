Events Newsletters
Senate Republicans ask Musk for spending cuts vote

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Mar 6, 2025, 6:35am EST
politicsNorth America
Elon Musk on Capitol Hill
Kent Nishimura/Reuters
The News

Elon Musk briefed Senate Republicans on his DOGE cost-slashing spree on Wednesday — and there are indications that Musk and President Trump may soon coordinate more closely with Congress on spending cuts.

In the meeting, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., raised the prospect to Musk of sending proposed spending cuts to Congress in the form of a rescissions package, which can be approved with a simple majority vote.

Paul said Musk is “very open to it” and is starting to understand that the spending cuts will need a vote in Congress before they’ll be real. “There have been a number of members talking about that prior to today’s lunch,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Semafor. “I think there’d be a great opportunity for a rescissions package.” The Trump White House tried a similar move in 2018 — it didn’t go so well.

