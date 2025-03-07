Mike Lawler’s real New York gubernatorial dilemma

Mike Lawler, eyeing a New York gubernatorial run, is deep in a critical calculation: Exactly how close to Donald Trump can he afford to get?

Trump ran stronger in New York than any GOP presidential candidate since 1988, but Lawler is one of only three House Republicans who represent districts that Kamala Harris won in November. And 65% of his state’s voters disapprove of the president.

So does he want Trump’s endorsement?

“An endorsement would be fine,” Lawler told Semafor during a wide-ranging interview in his congressional office this week. “But ultimately, it is a function of New Yorkers making the determination as to who the next governor is.”

Asked if Trump would be a drag on his candidacy, Lawler replied, “I have shown myself to be extremely independent and certainly bipartisan,” and added that “the president, obviously, you know, has his supporters. He also has his detractors, as we all do.”

Lawler has not decided on a gubernatorial run, but the relative unpopularity of incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul gives him a big opportunity. While Hochul styles herself as a leader of the anti-Trump resistance, Lawler is showing little appetite for breaking from the president for now as he prepares to possibly build on Trump’s gains in the state.

Trump’s tariffs, for example, are causing friction for New York. The threat of the levies prompted Ontario premier Doug Ford to vow a 25% tax on power it sends to three states, including Lawler’s. But the congressman is still inclined to support Trump’s decision-making.

“Tariffs play a role insofar as forcing fairer economic trade, as well as changing behavior,” Lawler said. “The president has put tariffs in place on Mexico and Canada in large measure because of the deadly flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration, and their economies are very reliant on the US economy.”

Meanwhile, Lawler is showing clear signs of interest in the governorship. He was the keynote speaker at the Erie County Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner last month — which just happens to be in Hochul’s backyard.

“He did a great job,” Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., told Semafor of his performance at the dinner. “He’s out there kind of testing the waters.”

And if he decides to run, he’ll have an opportunity to exploit Democratic divisions. Hochul faces potential primary threats from both her lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

Lawler called it “very telling” that Delgado “thinks she is so incompetent that he needs to consider primary[ing] her.”