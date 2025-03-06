Novo Nordisk to cut price of Wegovy amid rising weight-loss drug competition

Novo Nordisk will slash the price of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for cash-paying patients, after American rival Eli Lilly discounted some of its Zepbound injections last week. The Danish drugmaker will sell Wegovy directly to patients through its own online pharmacy. Shares in the company, which also makes Ozempic, jumped on the news.

Since 2017, millions have turned to GLP-1 injections like Wegovy to lose weight and reduce their risk of heart attacks and stroke. Drugmakers are exploring other potential applications, including for Alzheimer’s, liver disease, and addiction issues.