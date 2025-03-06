House Republican Barr launches full-throated defense of DOGE

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., defended Elon Musk-led cost-cutting efforts across the federal government and countered that Americans’ “personal financial information” is imperiled not by the Department of Government Efficiency but by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

CFPB employees expect mass layoffs under the Trump administration, which has given DOGE employees access to the bureau’s data, including sensitive information on law enforcement investigations, trade secrets, and corporate proprietary information.

Barr told Eleanor Mueller at Semafor’s Tackling Washington’s Tax and Spend Priorities event in Washington, DC on Thursday that “DOGE is not the risk to the privacy of” individuals in the US, adding that because the CFPB gets its funding from the Federal Reserve, it is immune from congressional oversight.

“The truth is that the individuals at DOGE undergo the same security checks and background checks,” Barr said. “These are professionals that actually know how to protect personally identifiable information.”