European leaders meet in Brussels as continent faces ‘watershed moment’

Leaders from the European Union’s 27 member states and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gathered in Brussels Thursday for an emergency defense summit, marking what European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said was a “watershed moment” for the continent.

Top of the agenda is von der Leyen’s €800 billion plan ($841.2 billion) to boost the bloc’s military spending, the biggest defense package in EU history.

US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine has effectively forced the continent to think seriously about defense, analysts said. In recent days, France has signaled openness to providing a nuclear deterrent and seizing frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv, while Germany has unveiled a massive new defense spending plan.

“Gone, in a blink, are both the north-south divides in Europe over frugality and an eight-decade sense of security that allowed Europe to skimp on defense spending,” Foreign Policy wrote.