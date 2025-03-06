Americans’ sympathy for Israelis lowest in two decades, Gallup survey finds

Fewer Americans are sympathetic toward Israelis — the lowest level in at least a quarter-century, according to new Gallup data. Polling conducted in February found that 46% of US adults say their sympathies lie more with Israelis than Palestinians — a plurality, but a low point since Gallup started polling the question annually 25 years ago.

One-third of US adults say they sympathize with Palestinians, the highest reading to date. The change is largely driven by declining support for Israel among independents and Democrats. Meanwhile, a majority supports a two-state solution that would involve the creation of a Palestinian state, including 41% of Republicans — a 15-point increase after a sharp drop in 2024.