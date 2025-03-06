Events Newsletters
Americans’ sympathy for Israelis lowest in two decades, Gallup survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Mar 6, 2025, 6:49am EST
politicsNorth America
A woman carries an Israeli flag next to a banner with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump, during a demonstration calling for the immediate return of hostages held in Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, outside Prime Minister office in Jerusalem February 11, 2025.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Fewer Americans are sympathetic toward Israelis — the lowest level in at least a quarter-century, according to new Gallup data. Polling conducted in February found that 46% of US adults say their sympathies lie more with Israelis than Palestinians — a plurality, but a low point since Gallup started polling the question annually 25 years ago.

A chart with a survey asking Americans whether they sympathize more with Israelis or Palestinians.

One-third of US adults say they sympathize with Palestinians, the highest reading to date. The change is largely driven by declining support for Israel among independents and Democrats. Meanwhile, a majority supports a two-state solution that would involve the creation of a Palestinian state, including 41% of Republicans — a 15-point increase after a sharp drop in 2024.

