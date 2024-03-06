Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, called on his supporters to protest against the Kremlin at elections next week by voting for anyone but President Vladimir Putin.

Although Putin is all but guaranteed to secure his fifth term in the closely-managed presidential vote, “we can still use these so-called elections against him,” Navalnaya said in an announcement posted on YouTube. “It will help millions of people see like-minded people and realize that we are not alone, we are surrounded by people who are also against war, against corruption, and against lawlessness.”

The protest, dubbed “noon against Putin” — as supporters are being asked to turn up at polling booths by noon on election day, Mar. 17 — was also promoted by Navalny before his sudden death last month. “This could be a powerful demonstration of the country’s mood,” he wrote on X on Feb. 1. “Real people queuing to vote against Putin vs fake and artificial votes for him.”