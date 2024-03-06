Congress strips funding from LGBTQ group over ‘sex parties’

Lawmakers have stripped over $1 million in federal funding for an LGBTQ organization in Philadelphia after conservatives attacked it for allegedly hosting sex parties.

The move came after the offices of Pennsylvania Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey sent letters to appropriators on Tuesday requesting that they cut the earmark from the budget legislation that is expected to pass this week. The money would have paid for an expansion of Philadelphia’s William Way LGBT Community Center, which provides social services and hosts cultural events.

William Way had come under attack from conservatives earlier on Tuesday, when the influential right-wing X account Libs of TikTok posted about BDSM-themed events the center has hosted for several years, describing them as “s*x k*nk parties.”

The exact circumstances that led to the funding being dumped appeared somewhat murky, however, after Fetterman told Semafor that he had not approved the letter from his office.

“It wasn’t my decision,” he said Wednesday, adding he still “1000%” supported funding the center. “It was a perfunctory letter that was issued by the staff. I was not part of the process.”

Fetterman later released a statement on the matter seeking to clarify the issue. “Unfortunately, at the 11th hour my staff was made aware that funding for William Way, which was in the bill because I championed it, would not pass in the FY2024 Appropriation process. The choice was to either pull it or watch it get stripped out” Fetterman said. He added he’d push for the money again next year.

“I’m new here, but I wasn’t aware Democratic bills and priorities were influenced by Libs of TikTok,” Fetterman said.

Casey, who’s up for re-election next year, told Semafor he stood by his decision. “It’s a decision I made based upon information I received yesterday,” he said.

When asked by Semafor if the Libs of TikTok account had anything to do with the new information he reviewed, Casey responded: “I’m not going to get into all that. I made a decision and that’s final.”

In a followup statement, a spokesman for Casey called the Senator a “leader and ally in the fight to protect LGBTQ rights,” but suggested that the earmark raised special concerns.

“He believes that consenting adults have the right to do whatever they want in their free time, but these types of appropriations projects warrant the highest level of scrutiny on behalf of taxpayers,” the statement said. “Senator Casey withdrew his request for federal funding when new information about the third-party use of the facility emerged.”