US ‘quietly approves more than 100 sales of weapons to Israel’

The United States has authorized more than 100 separate weapons sales to Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, a stark addition to the publicly announced sales of arms during the Israel-Hamas war.

Members of Congress were told in a classified briefing of the arms sales, which included “thousands of precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms and other lethal aid,” according to the Post.

Previously, only two approved weapons sales authorized by President Joe Biden had been made public. The Biden administration bypassed Congress to initiate $253.5 million in sales of tank ammunition and components needed to make 155 mm shells.

Washington is continuing to aid Israel’s war efforts despite widespread public pressure for a ceasefire and internal frustration over Israel’s inability to minimize civilian casualties and supply humanitarian aid, leading Biden to authorize an airdrop of food aid last week.