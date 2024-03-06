Suspected Islamist militants abduct dozens in Nigeria

Dozens of people are feared to have been abducted by suspected Islamist insurgents in northeastern Nigeria this week, in one of the worst mass abductions to have taken place in the country since 2014, when the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls shocked the world.

The abduction took place on Monday in the remote Gamboru area in the state of Borno, which borders Chad and Cameroon, Reuters reported.

One local official told the news agency that gunmen kidnapped at least 50 people at a camp for the internally displaced, ambushing victims as they collected firewood to cook or sell. Some local media outlets reported that as many as 300 people may have been taken hostage.

While both Boko Haram and its rival, the ISIS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), are known to operate in the region, neither militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The insurgents’ more than decade-long war with Nigeria’s secular state has killed at least 35,000 people and displaced more than two million, while the United Nations says as many as 350,000 deaths have been directly or indirectly caused by the conflict.