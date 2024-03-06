Haiti gang leader warns of ‘genocide’ if PM fails to step down

Haiti gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier has warned of a ‘civil war that will lead to a genocide’ if Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not step down, amid a wave of gang violence that has plunged the country into crisis.

The de facto prime minister is facing increasing pressure to expedite a transitional government after an explosion of violence that has displaced more than 15,000 in recent weeks.

Violence flared when Henry left the country for Kenya to finalize a deal for a United Nations-backed police force to help combat the gangs. Gunmen stormed prisons, releasing 4,700 inmates, laid siege to key areas of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and shot at airplanes, leading international carriers to halt their flights.

Chérizier, a former elite police officer and one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, has said his group is seeking to capture the police chief and government ministers, the Associated Press reported.

The United States on Wednesday urged Henry to “expedite” the violence-ravaged nation’s transition to a new governing structure and hold “free and fair” elections – but stopped short of calling for his resignation.

The 74-year-old former neurosurgeon has been the acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Möise in 2021. Henry backtracked on a promise to step down in February, instead saying he would hold general elections in 2025 after stabilizing Haiti’s security situation.