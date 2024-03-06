Two sailors killed in Houthi ship attack, officials say

At least two commercial ship crew members have been killed and six more injured in a Houthi missile strike, U.S. officials said. It marks the first time merchant ship civilians have been killed since the Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen began launching strikes in the Red Sea, in the wake of the war in Gaza.

The Houthis have now claimed the vessel, named the MV True Confidence, and the remaining crew has abandoned ship, officials said. The ship, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, reportedly has no connection to U.S. entities.

The attack happened at around 11:30 a.m. Sanaa time, (3:30 a.m. EST), authorities said.

The Houthis said reports of the strike were “accurate.”

“The targeting operation came after the ship’s crew rejected warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces,” a Houthi statement about the attack read. The group added that it would stop its attacks only after a deal for a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.