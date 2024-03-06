Dean Phillips ends longshot challenge to Biden

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, after winning just 8% of the vote in his home state primary.

“It is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be,” Phillips wrote on X, asking supporters to “join me in mobilizing, energizing, and doing everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House.” He told a Minnesota radio host that he would not seek office again.

Phillips entered the race in late October, hoping to do well enough in New Hampshire’s primary that President Joe Biden re-thought his own plans to run, and that other Democrats joined the fray. Refusing to go after the president’s age, he made an electability pitch, warning that Biden’s unpopularity – which he considered unfair – would let Trump back into the White House.

“I’m the underdog, I’m the longshot, I’m at a massive disadvantage, and that’s why I love our country,” he told a crowd outside the state capitol in Concord in October.