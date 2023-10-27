Dean Phillips, President Biden’s first elected challenger, takes the plunge

If you looked at polling on Friday — or, really, any day this year — the Phillips pitch was compelling. Democratic primary voters worry about nominating the president again. They want an alternative, preferably one born after the end of World War II.

This week’s Gallup update found Biden’s approval rating among Democrats at 75%, the lowest level of his presidency, as left-leaning critics of Israel denounce him. The 2020 Biden coalition has already fractured, and in New Hampshire, where Biden ran fifth in the last primary and the party has since gone through a fight over ending its first-in-the-nation status, it wasn’t that robust to start with.

Few Democratic strategists wanted to work on Phillips’ race — at best they win the upset of the century, at worst they’re blamed for weakening the president — and when the Congressman cast around for staff, he pulled from a grassroots group, Step Aside Joe, that spent all year trying to find a Biden challenger.

“It can be done,” Step Aside Joe organizer Norman Solomon told Semafor. “A Democrat in Congress can have the courage to engage in a democratic process known as a primary campaign for the party’s presidential nomination.”

Right: Phillips is running because no other Democrat with an elected office wanted to do this. The contempt I found for the Minnesotan all week was remarkable. Minnesota Democrats think he’s embarrassing himself; Black Democrats think he’s insulting them; strategists who worked on the party’s House campaigns think he’s glib and vainglorious.

“There’s absolutely no desire for this to happen,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “I like Dean. I think he’s a good member of Congress. I don’t understand why he’s doing this. It’s a short-term non-story.”

Phillips missed the filing deadline for Nevada’s primary, and representatives for the Iowa and South Carolina parties said that he had never reached out at all. New Hampshire offered any Biden challenger the best shot at an upset, because the president’s skipping it and not on the ballot — his supporters plan to write him in — and reporters won’t ignore the results just because the Democratic National Committee isn’t counting their delegates for breaking with their new calendar.

This weekend, Florida Democrats will hold their quadrennial convention and lay out their presidential ballot. Phillips, according to party chair Nikki Fried, had never contacted the party about getting on; Christale Spain, the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said that Phillips chose to “disregard” the most racially diverse early primary state “in favor of competing in a state that will offer zero delegates.”

That, said Spain, was “saying the quiet part out loud” about Phillips’ potential constituency. “He’s an unserious candidate who doesn’t appear to care about what our majority Black Democratic electorate has to say.”

Long before this, Phillips had annoyed other Democrats by criticizing its strategy to tie Republicans to their most radical members. In 2021, he was among the Problem Solvers who broke the bipartisan infrastructure act from Build Back Better; in 2022, when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent to help a MAGA candidate primary defeat Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who’d voted to impeach Trump, Phillips called it “dishonorable” and “dangerous.”

“It’s never been about the Democratic Party or the larger mission,” said Tim Persico, the executive director for the DCCC in that cycle. “It’s always been about Dean Phillips.”

In the run-up to this decision, Phillips wasn’t very specific about where he parted with Biden; he launched the campaign with no platform. Is that a problem? The Democrats who don’t want Biden to run for ideological reasons are vastly outnumbered by the ones who think he’s simply too old to do this again.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s approach to New Hampshire was to seek out independents and conservatives who might cross over, emphasizing his most anti-left views — an absolute disaster that tanked his numbers with Democrats and convinced him to leave the party. The test for Biden this time will be how he looks against a relatively like-minded challenger who just happens to be more than a quarter-century younger.