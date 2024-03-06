Why Argentina is going hungry

Demand for soup kitchens in Argentina is soaring as the country’s poverty rate topped 57%, a 20-year high.

Just months into Javier Milei’s presidency, more than 10% of the Argentine population — many of them children — are struggling to find enough food. Even meat — the backbone of Argentine cuisine — is now a “distant memory” for many, according to Foreign Policy.

The issues have been brewing for years, with only a handful of players negotiating shelf prices. Though Milei’s austerity program has been welcomed by international financial institutions, his budget cuts have left soup kitchens struggling to keep up with demand.