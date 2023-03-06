World Bank nominee Ajay Banga prompts mixed response from Africa watchers

Given the World Bank’s stated goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, Africans are a core constituency of the institution. This has become even more pressing with economic shocks and supply chain disruptions of the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Both have effectively slowed or even reversed some of the economic progress made by African countries over the last two decades.

But the institution potentially faces even bigger challenges. Its longstanding attempts to reform and move more quickly with its partner countries have had limited success and many are losing patience with a lender that struggles to disburse funds even after it has reached agreements with African countries. “A lot of African governments complain about the slowness of the bank’s deployments,” said Moore who was previously a public works minister in Liberia. “Up to 80% of Africa’s infrastructure projects fail at the feasibility stage — there should be an overcorrection towards Africa.”

AD

Simons, who has been involved in advising on reform efforts at the bank’s operations in West Africa, said many of the challenges are entrenched in its system: “Even when they commit to a project they can’t disburse the money.” Part of the problem is that the World Bank’s high standards of due diligence often run into obstacles with countries that don’t have similarly rigorous systems in place, said Simons.

Development Reimagined’s founder Hannah Ryder wrote last week that Banga should reach out to African Development Bank chief Akin Adesina to better understand how to work in what will be its most important region for making the kind of impact it actually needs, particularly with infrastructure.

The departure of outgoing World Bank president David Malpass was partly linked to his skepticism about the impact of climate change, so it’s perhaps not surprising that part of the bank’s reforms have involved integrating a climate focus into its priorities. But that hasn’t been universally welcomed particularly on the continent where there’s a severe shortage of infrastructure alongside high unemployment. Many see the two as more critical to tackling extreme poverty than focusing on climate change.

Last month South Africa’s finance minister Enoch Godongwana called on the World Bank to be “careful” about not shifting its focus from poverty reduction as its focus widens to include climate change.