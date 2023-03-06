Taiwan may be experiencing its ‘longest egg shortage in history’

The number of locally-produced eggs began to drop in late December, according to Channel News Asia, falling to 112,000 crates of 200 eggs each in February.

To offset the shortage, Taiwan is set to import close to 5 million eggs from Australia by the end of March, with a batch of 360,000 eggs coming in last week.

Taiwan's agriculture council official, Chiang Wen-chuan, said the shortage stems from changes in temperature, molting hens, and cases of avian flu wiping out millions of birds.

Chiang told Channel News Asia that he hopes the egg shortage will end by late March, as temperatures rise.

Taiwan also plans to import around 300,000 chickens in 2023, a more than 50% increase from the previous year, according to Radio Taiwan International.

This has inevitably affected egg prices. The cost of wholesale eggs has risen for a second time this month to an average of $1.80 USD (NT$55) per catty. Wholesale eggs were originally sold for $1.19 USD (NT$36.5) per catty before the shortage.