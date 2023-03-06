A Taiwan invasion isn’t the only scenario that has Washington on edge

A blockade cutting the country off from food and fuel. Cyberattacks slamming critical infrastructure. Social media saturated with disinformation as panicked citizens try to make sense of the crisis.

Lawmakers have come away from recent private meetings in Taiwan concerned not just about the prospect of a Chinese invasion, but a wide range of ways in which Beijing could try to pressure and isolate the island.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., who traveled to Taipei as part of a bipartisan delegation last month, said one official there expressed concerns that China’s navy could halt Taiwan’s crucial energy imports, rather than attempt to take over an island bristling with weapons.

“A porcupine can’t be eaten but it can be starved,” Auchincloss said the official told him.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., chairman of the China select committee, told Semafor his recent trip to the island left him with newfound concerns about Beijing’s ability to inundate Taiwan with misinformation and propaganda — what Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has referred to as “cognitive warfare.” He also pointed to Chinese cyberattacks as evidence a Taiwan invasion has already begun.