A historic drought is battering Argentina’s fragile economy

Argentina has been hit by its worst drought in 60 years, with almost half the nation affected, La Nación reported.

During January, more than 1.3 million square kilometers — an area roughly twice as big as Texas— was experiencing drought, according to the Drought Information System for Southern South America (SISSA). In the worst affected region — Santa Fe, just northwest from Buenos Aires — only 20% of the land surface wasn’t dry.

Reduced agricultural output — that made up 7% of Argentina’s GDP in 2021, according to the World Bank — compounds the pressure on the country’s economy, which has been blighted by soaring inflation and low growth.

Record inflation — 99% in January — has also affected producers, increasing soy production costs by 38%, La Nación said, as the price of fertilizers shot-up by 116% in the last year. The latest estimates suggest Argentina will produce almost 40% less soy than initially forecast.

Hundreds of food producers protested last month as they sought assistance and reduced taxes to limit the impact of the dry spell. A counter-protest, organized by a pro-government movement, accused food producers of hoarding grain, which, if exported, could generate badly-needed foreign currency flows into Argentina. Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez accused the agriculture sector of attempting to devalue the peso.