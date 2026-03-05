Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US, Gulf look to Ukraine for help against Iran attacks

Mar 5, 2026, 5:49pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Smoke rises after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The US and Gulf are turning to Ukraine to help fend off Iranian attacks, even as the Middle East conflict depletes American munitions that Kyiv urgently needs for its own defense.

Iran is increasingly using Shahed drones in its Gulf strikes; the Pentagon is reportedly looking to buy Ukraine’s cheap drone interceptors, which Kyiv mass produces to destroy Russian versions of Shaheds in the Ukraine war. Gulf nations are relying on expensive US Patriot missile systems to intercept Iranian strikes, but those stocks are dwindling, prompting Kyiv to suggest a weapons exchange.

The Gulf would also benefit from Ukraine’s guidance on defending energy infrastructure, Semafor’s energy editor wrote: “No country in the world has as much experience as Ukraine.”

Chart showing total number of Iranian attacks per target country since Feb. 28
Tasneem Nashrulla
AD