Two-thirds of Cuba hit by blackout as energy grid crumbles

Two-thirds of Cuba, including the capital Havana, were hit by a blackout as the country’s oil reserves dwindled.

Cuba’s electrical grid is creaking: Some power plants are more than 30 years old and receive little maintenance. US sanctions prevent the government from buying parts and equipment. Cuban airports lack jet fuel, and buses are not running. Cuba faces a critical shortfall of oil since the US attack on Venezuela: Caracas was Havana’s main energy supplier.

US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country supplying Cuba with oil, so other providers such as Mexico also cut off exports. Blackouts are common, but most last a few hours: The government warned that this could last for days.