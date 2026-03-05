Nvidia stops making China-bound AI chips: Report

Nvidia has stopped making its China-bound AI chips, the Financial Times reported, after months of uncertainty over Washington’s tightening export controls and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency.

Washington approved sales of Nvidia’s powerful H200 processors to China in January, but Beijing restricted Chinese companies from buying them, in a push to support homegrown chip champions.

Chinese policymakers have prioritized AI and advanced chips at the annual “Two Sessions” meetings, and while China lags behind the US in semiconductors, experts told CNN that “Beijing is moving with confidence” toward its innovation goals.