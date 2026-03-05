Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran conflict leaves African nations exposed

Mar 5, 2026, 7:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
An oil rig facility in Nigeria.
Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

The war in the Gulf has left African nations particularly exposed to surging energy prices, threats to remittances, and air travel chaos.

Multiple sub-Saharan African countries had seen credit-rating upgrades in recent months thanks to improving fiscal situations, falling global interest rates, and accelerating economic growth.

But most — even oil producers such as Nigeria — still import refined fuels, leaving them vulnerable to energy-price swings, and many are reliant on transfers from migrants living in the Gulf: In 2024, inbound remittances across the continent from abroad were roughly equivalent to foreign direct investment.

And attacks on Gulf hubs have hit African air travel, which remains small by global standards and relies on the region for connectivity elsewhere.

Tom Chivers
AD