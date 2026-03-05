Iran conflict leaves African nations exposed

The war in the Gulf has left African nations particularly exposed to surging energy prices, threats to remittances, and air travel chaos.

Multiple sub-Saharan African countries had seen credit-rating upgrades in recent months thanks to improving fiscal situations, falling global interest rates, and accelerating economic growth.

But most — even oil producers such as Nigeria — still import refined fuels, leaving them vulnerable to energy-price swings, and many are reliant on transfers from migrants living in the Gulf: In 2024, inbound remittances across the continent from abroad were roughly equivalent to foreign direct investment.

And attacks on Gulf hubs have hit African air travel, which remains small by global standards and relies on the region for connectivity elsewhere.