Daines’ surprise withdrawal shakes up Montana

Updated Mar 5, 2026, 6:06am EST
Steve Daines
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Sen. Steve Daines knows how to clear a primary field — including when it comes to his own retirement.

The Montana Republican unexpectedly dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday night — a surprise, though Daines didn’t love all the travel and likes to spend time with his family.

He and Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., along with President Donald Trump, immediately endorsed US Attorney Kurt Alme to succeed him, a coalescence similar to the one Daines helped execute around Sheehy in 2024.

Independent candidate Seth Bodnar entered the race on Wednesday; Democrats will have to decide whether to back him. Democratic candidate Reilly Neill doesn’t exactly sound like she’s going anywhere, but it’s hard to see Alme losing ground in a fractured field.

Daines isn’t the only Republican to call it quits: Fellow Montanan Rep. Ryan Zinke also announced his retirement this week, and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens said he’s not running again on Wednesday.

Burgess Everett
