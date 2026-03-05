Exclusive / Daines says his stunning exit was designed to avoid ‘a very expensive’ race

The News
When Steve Daines drove his truck across his barley field a week ago to film his retirement video, almost no one in Washington knew how painstakingly, and quietly, he was working to clear the field for his successor.
The capital found out Wednesday night, when the two-term Montana senator abruptly withdrew from his reelection race just minutes before the candidate filing deadline — preventing a last-minute contender for the now-open seat. Daines told Semafor on Thursday afternoon that his goal was clear: blocking the state’s potential Democratic candidates from the race.
“A second midterm for a president, you have natural political headwinds. And my goal here was to try to make this race as least expensive as possible, given there’s a lot of expensive races on the map,” Daines said in an interview. “This was all about preventing this race from escalating into another $200-300 million race.”
Daines worked with the White House to vet Kurt Alme, a US attorney in Montana, as his chosen heir. Support quickly emerged from the Montana Senate delegation, its governor, and President Donald Trump. He said he didn’t want to leave any time for former Sen. Jon Tester, or former Govs. Brian Schweitzer and Steve Bullock, to launch a surprise Democratic bid and sap resources.
It was a fitting maneuver for the former chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee: “Out of an abundance of caution, I wanted to try to make sure we didn’t have a very expensive Senate race with one of those three possibly in it,” Daines said.
Tester, who had already indicated he had no interest in another run, has doubts about Daines’ reasoning.
“I don’t believe that, as none of us were running. He f–ked his own party,” the Montana Democrat told Semafor.
Montana GOP Sen. Tim Sheehy’s chief of staff Mike Berg, a former Daines campaign aide, called Tester “a bitter man and a loser.”
Daines is bowing out of Washington at an arguable peak of influence, becoming one of Trump’s closest outside advisers. He had tried to recruit Alme for a Senate bid years ago, but Alme had passed because the timing wasn’t right. This time was different.
And Alme wasn’t even aware he was being vetted by the White House for the seat over the past few days. Daines was working on his own with the White House’s political team to make sure Alme would have unified support from the GOP as Daines retired.
“It was very important to me that the White House … your governor and the two senators get together and say, ‘this would be a great America first candidate,’” Daines said. “Nobody knew that I had that sign off from the White House. That was a tight hold.”
Independent candidate Seth Bodnar entered the race on Wednesday, perhaps the best chance for people wanting to defeat Alme. Daines dismissed his chances as “a liberal from Missoula, a Democrat now identifying as an independent” and said Alme would start with a big lead.
In response, Bodnar said that: “Steve Daines and Party insiders coronating their hand-picked successor and robbing voters of the ability to choose their elected representatives is exactly what Montanans hate about the corrupt politics of Washington, DC.”
Daines said he is tired of the rigorous travel schedule keeping him from his wife and growing brood of grandchildren, but he didn’t totally rule out a run for another office. There’s lots of chatter about who might succeed Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Daines’s longtime business partner.
“Governor is an executive set skill set, which is probably more to where I’m wired,” said Daines, who worked for a software company with Gianforte and before that at Proctor and Gamble. “I’m not retiring because of that [gubernatorial opportunity]. I just know that’s out there.”
Still, he said he worried about Tester and the two former governors posing a threat in the fall. (Bullock launched his unsuccessful campaign against Daines on the filing deadline in 2020.)
Daines’ aggressive approach to his own retirement recalled the mentality he brought to the Senate GOP campaign arm in 2024, getting Trump to endorse Sheehy against Tester and chasing former Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., out of the race.
The senator spoke to Trump for 25 minutes on Wednesday night. The two reminisced about their shared political battles with Democrats and flipping the Senate in 2024. Trump said late Wednesday that “if Kurt didn’t have the highest level of aptitude and talent, Steve would have remained exactly where he is, but Kurt is exceptional.”
Daines and Trump also discussed their shared goal of blocking Democrats from the majority this fall.
Democrats nominated their preferred candidate in Texas this week in James Talarico and are trying to flip seats in Maine, Ohio, Alaska, and North Carolina. They are closely watching Texas and Iowa, and now everyone is keeping an eye on Montana.
“Democrats are on offense, and Republicans are losing ground. We’ve expanded the map into GOP territory, and we’re continuing to put as many states as possible in play and carve a winning path to take back the majority,” said Maeve Coyle, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Daines said he discussed with Trump midterm travel to “our key battleground states” and that he’s encouraging candidates not to make a midterm break from him.
“Don’t run away from Trump. Run towards him, and that would be my advice on these key Senate races,” Daines said.
Room for Disagreement
Al Olszewski, who is running to replace retiring Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said Daines “betrayed the trust of all Montanans” and called his tactics a “deceptive maneuver.”
“I had the same criticism when I recruited Tim Sheehy,” Daines responded. “Montanans are now saying they’re thankful Tim Sheehy is our senator. He beat Tester by nearly eight points. That says a lot. It’s kind of a similar type of situation.”
Burgess’s view
Daines is clearly talented at vetting candidates and endorsing them. He showed off his NRSC-leading chops while blocking and tackling for Alme, and the criticism he’s taking will probably fade with time.
As for his surprise announcement Wednesday, he was already showing signs of a tug back to Montana. He passed on running for Senate GOP leader, and he’s often prioritized family: he famously missed a Supreme Court vote to attend his daughter’s wedding.
The governor’s mansion would allow him to see his family more, and still play a big role in government.