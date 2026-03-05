Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China cuts growth target to lowest ever

Mar 5, 2026, 7:31am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
China’s NPC opening session at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

China cut its growth target, closing a decades-long chapter of breakneck expansion, but maintained a focus on high-tech advancement, defense modernization, and economic self-reliance.

The new aim of between 4.5% and 5% this year is the lowest on record, with the country’s premier saying that “while acknowledging our achievements, we are also keenly aware of the difficulties and challenges we face.”

Policymakers at the annual “Two Sessions” meetings in Beijing prioritized innovation, domestic consumption, and improving security, with defense spending in particular outpacing GDP growth. And the focus on moving up the tech value chain likely means that “sectors such as AI, semiconductors, and cloud computing will likely continue to benefit from outsized investment,” ING’s China chief economist wrote.

A chart showing China’s annual GDP growth.
Prashant Rao
AD