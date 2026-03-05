Americans see thwarting nuclear weapons as top US priority

Eight in 10 Americans say that preventing the spread of nuclear weapons is a “very important” US foreign policy objective, a potential boon for President Donald Trump as he looks to message the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Just one issue — preventing international terrorism — is viewed as very “important” by a larger percentage of US adults, according to new Gallup polling. Lower on the priority list are goals like promoting economic development in other countries and democracy-building.

The figures would suggest some support among the US public for going after Iran’s nuclear program, though other polling suggests most Americans disapprove of the strikes and thought the administration should have given diplomacy more of a shot.

The Gallup survey, which was conducted before the Iran strikes, also showed the number of Americans who want a greater commitment to NATO is rising as the Trump administration pulls back.