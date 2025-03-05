US cuts off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine: reports

The US has severed intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, a move that could significantly hamper the country’s ability to target Russian troops and military infrastructure.

US intelligence has been “essential” for Ukraine’s ability to successfully strike targets, the newspaper wrote, saying that three sources had confirmed Washington’s freeze on intelligence channels.

Despite signs of a potential rapprochement between the US and Kyiv in recent days — including a letter from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy offering to “make things right,” which Trump appeared to receive well — the move indicates that Washington intends to continue to pull support following it’s suspension of military aid deliveries to Ukraine on Monday.