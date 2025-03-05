Trump says he is ‘just getting started’ in first Congressional speech

US President Donald Trump told members of Congress that he was “just getting started” with his America First agenda following an explosive six weeks in office, as he delivered his first congressional address of his second term.

The speech — the longest in contemporary history at 100 minutes — spanned issues from trade tariffs to spending cuts to the war in Ukraine, with the President also taking aim at his predecessor Joe Biden.

After global markets were roiled yesterday following Trump’s imposition of broad tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, he dismissed the reaction as “a little disturbance.” He made no mention of tariffs relief, which Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said could be announced Wednesday.

AD

Trump struck a softer tone on Ukraine than in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s disastrous Oval Office meeting, signaling that he appreciated a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday calling for the countries to “make things right” and begin negotiating a peace deal.

“It’s time to stop this madness,” he said. “It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end the senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides.”

Democrats staged protests throughout the speech, with Representative Al Green of Texas evicted after repeatedly heckling Trump. Other Democrat lawmakers held up signs saying: “Save Medicaid,” “Musk Steals” and “False.”

AD

Trump acknowledged the discontent from Democrats in his “unusually partisan speech,” The Financial Times wrote, reminiscent of his campaign rallies: “These people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements,” he said.

