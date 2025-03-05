Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

South Africa’s cabinet agrees long-delayed budget

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Mar 5, 2025, 8:14am EST
Chart showing South Africa’s share of sub-Saharan Africa’s total GDP by year.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

South Africa’s cabinet agreed a long-delayed budget that had threatened to unravel the ruling coalition.

The country’s finance minister was forced to postpone unveiling the budget last month after the alliance’s second-biggest party rejected a VAT increase that it said would threaten national stability.

The coalition has been tested in recent weeks after the Trump administration suspended US aid and assistance to South Africa over new laws that it says discriminate against white farmers. Washington has also criticised Pretoria for pursuing a genocide case against Israel. As a diplomatic crisis roils the country, the budget delay was “an unwelcome complication,” wrote Foreign Policy.

AD
AD