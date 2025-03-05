Mixed Signals: New York Times editor Joe Kahn, podcaster Megyn Kelly and more on the collapse of trust

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Today, we have a special bonus episode: Ben and Max break down the most interesting moments from the Innovating to Restore Trust in News summit held last week in Washington, D.C.

They discuss Gallup’s findings on the worsening trust in news media, New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn’s acknowledgment that Donald Trump is good for business, and FCC chair Brendan Carr’s plans to go after liberal media.

Plus, Ben responds to Megyn Kelly’s take on what she called a “tense interview.” Is this the start of a heated podcast feud? Maybe, if it helps our ratings.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media