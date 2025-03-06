Democrats introduce bill to defang Carr’s aggressive FCC

Democrats are trying to rein in the Federal Communications Commission following a spate of regulatory actions against broadcasters that President Donald Trump doesn’t like.

On Tuesday, Democratic Sens. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts announced they are introducing the Broadcast Freedom and Independence Act, a bill that proposes curtailing the FCC’s ability to strip broadcast licenses from stations that express oppositional political viewpoints to the president.

According to the bill’s text, which was first shared with Semafor, it would also prohibit the FCC from using the threat of investigation to force stations or media companies to comply with the whims of the president, and would prevent the president from firing FCC commissioners at will. The bill’s text also explicitly said the FCC could not consider political viewpoints as part of its approval over mergers.

House Democrats, led by Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), plan to introduce a similar bill.

The move comes as newly appointed FCC chairman Brendan Carr has moved aggressively to investigate a number of legacy and public broadcasters who fall under the FCC’s regulatory purview. In just a few months, the commission reopened probes into alleged bias at CBS and ABC, began looking into NBC over its diversity, equity, and inclusion workplace initiatives, and is investigating NPR and PBS over whether their sponsorships violate federal rules around advertising. The FCC is currently considering complaints against CBS News as part of its approval of a merger between CBS’ parent company, Paramount, and Skydance.

In a statement to Semafor, Luján, the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee’s telecoms panel, said the FCC’s recent actions amounted to “intimidation of broadcast stations for political purposes” and was a “serious threat to the First Amendment.”

“The FCC and the President should not hold the power to revoke broadcasting licenses and censor free speech simply because they disagree with the viewpoints that are broadcasted,” Lujan said.