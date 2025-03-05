China catching up to US on chip science, report finds

Chinese-affiliated researchers produced twice as many public research papers on chip design and manufacture as their US counterparts between 2018 and 2023, according to an analysis by Georgetown University’s Center for Emerging Technology.

The report follows the sudden prominence of Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence model, R1, which appeared about as capable as some of the leading US models despite running on less advanced and fewer semiconductor chips. DeepSeek’s abilities, as well as other Chinese AI advances, have added urgency to the global race to develop advanced semiconductors vital for artificial intelligence.

And it’s not just volume: Half of the top-cited articles in the report featured authors from Chinese organizations and universities, compared to 22% from the US and 17% from Europe.